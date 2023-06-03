BJP leaders call on martyrs’ families

Palampur, June 2
Former Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar along with other senior BJP leaders started the mass contact programme for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections here today.
Parmar along with BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor and former MLAs Ravinder Dhiman and Mulakh Raj Premi called on the families of martyrs Capt Vikram Batra and Capt Saurabh Kalia in Palampur city and sought their blessings for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Besides, BJP leaders also called on veteran journalists residing in the city and sought their cooperation.
Parmar, while addressing mediapersons later, said, “The Sampark Se Samarthan campaign is focused on establishing a two-way dialogue with people, intellectuals, educationists, scholars, BJP office-bearers, and eminent personalities to share the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years.”
He said it had been decided that under the pan-India programme, the party would reach out to the beneficiaries of Central Government schemes.
