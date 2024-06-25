 BJP leaders failed to dislodge Congress govt, now repentant: MLA : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • BJP leaders failed to dislodge Congress govt, now repentant: MLA

BJP leaders failed to dislodge Congress govt, now repentant: MLA

BJP leaders failed to dislodge Congress govt, now repentant: MLA

HPCC chief spokesperson Prem Kaushal addresses media.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 24

BJP leaders are guilty conscious after their failed ‘mission lotus’ to topple the state government and are now misleading people with their statements while campaigning for the Assembly byelections, said Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said that after losing four seats in the previous Assembly byelections, the BJP leaders had lost all hopes and their frustration was visible in their outcries in the media. He added that the people of the state wanted to know why three former Independent MLAs had resigned and forced three Assembly byelections on the state. As a result, all development works had halted.

Suresh said that the people wanted to know that where were three former Independent MLAs Ashish Sharma, Hoshiyar Singh and KL Thakur were hiding after February 27. He claimed that BJP candidate for the Hamirpur byelection Ashish Sharma was alleging that the government had harassed him but it was him who was not cooperating with agencies conducting an investigation in an FIR registered against him. He added that the state High Court and not the state government had ordered Ashish to join investigation.

The MLA said that Ashish was misleading the people of the Hamirpur constituency on development issues and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had initiated work on projects that were even pending during the BJP regime such as the construction of a bus stand at Hamirpur, establishment of a cancer research centre and a medical college in the district.

Earlier, Prem Kaushal, chief spokesperson for the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the BJP had lost its credibility among people after their failed attempt to topple the state government. He added that Jai Ram Thakur was an accidental chief Minister as the 2017 elections were not fought under his leadership.

He claimed that Sukhu had undertaken a number of development works and started welfare schemes for the people of the state. He said that the Chief Minister had restored the old pension scheme, started MSP on milk and given over 21,000 jobs in the state.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

5
Diaspora

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

6
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

7
India

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

8
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

9
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

10
Ludhiana

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union