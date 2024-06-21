BJP leaders target Congress with ‘Himachal Cabinet for sale’ jibe

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 20

BJP leaders coined the “Himachal Cabinet for sale, friends bestowed Cabinet ranks” slogan in response to the Congress “sold out” jibe at an election rally held at Nalagarh today after BJP candidate KL Thakur filed his nomination papers for the byelection.

KL Thakur, while addressing the rally, alleged, “No one knows what is Congress candidate Hardeep Bawa’s source of income. He is an outsider in Nalagarh and had fled from several places before coming here. He also patronises illegal mining and drug trade.” He added, “We value social service and will continue to serve society.”

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur said, “The people of Nalagarh are with the BJP. The Congress had captured power by making false promises but did not fulfil even one of them. While people received 125 units of free electricity during the Jai Ram Thakur government, the current government had withdrawn it. Women are queuing up outside the Congress offices demanding the promised Rs 1 lakh as the party has failed to deposit the money in their bank accounts.”

Anurag said, “The BJP provided to Himachal an industrial package, which ensured seven lakhs jobs in Nalagarh and its periphery. The Congress, on the contrary, put a spoke in the wheel of development when it came to power at the Centre.”

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal coined a new term and said that the Congress government was the government of husband-wife and friends. “Cabinet ranks are for sale and only friends of the Chief Minister are being benefited. When it comes to providing water and power to common people, the government takes the plea that the coffers are empty,” he alleged.

“The Chief Minister’s sole worry is his friends and wife. The Nalagarh area has remained ignored as the Congress has not undertaken even one development work here,” alleged Bindal.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The Chief Minister could not even save his skin in his own Assembly segment and the BJP wrested the Mandi seat from the Congress. The Congress could save only four of the six Vidhan Sabha seats in the recent byelections. The BJP will win all three byelections and make a come back in the state.”

