BJP leaders tried to sabotage byelection, says Barsar MLA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 13

Newly elected Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal today alleged that some BJP leaders had worked against him in the recent Assembly byelections. He won the Barsar seat on the BJP ticket by a margin of 2,125 votes.

Lakhanpal, who was Congress MLA earlier and had joined the BJP before the byelections, said that BJP leaders, who wanted the party ticket from Barsar, worked to defeat him in the byelection. He, however, did not name any leader. He added that he had apprised senior BJP leaders about the attempts made by some party leaders in Barsar to sabotage the byelection and expect disciplinary action against them soon.

Lakhanpal said that in the bypoll, he worked with BJP leaders and workers and all those who had been supporting him for the past 12 years. He also expressed gratitude to former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur and PK Dhumal and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.

