BJP leaders tried to sabotage byelection, says Barsar MLA

Hamirpur, June 13
Newly elected Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal today alleged that some BJP leaders had worked against him in the recent Assembly byelections. He won the Barsar seat on the BJP ticket by a margin of 2,125 votes.
Lakhanpal, who was Congress MLA earlier and had joined the BJP before the byelections, said that BJP leaders, who wanted the party ticket from Barsar, worked to defeat him in the byelection. He, however, did not name any leader. He added that he had apprised senior BJP leaders about the attempts made by some party leaders in Barsar to sabotage the byelection and expect disciplinary action against them soon.
Lakhanpal said that in the bypoll, he worked with BJP leaders and workers and all those who had been supporting him for the past 12 years. He also expressed gratitude to former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur and PK Dhumal and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure