BJP leaders work overtime to ensure success of Modi's Shimla rally

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

BJP leaders are working overtime to ensure success of the grand event marking the completion of eight years of the NDA regime here on the Ridge in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister will hold a road show on his arrival from the Telegraph Office near DC Office up to Ladies Park before arriving at the Ridge for the main rally. The PM will hold interaction with beneficiaries of 17 government schemes from all over the country virtually for about half an hour.

BJP state general secretary and political advisor to Chief Minister, Trilok Jamwal today reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister’s rally to be held on the Ridge here on May 31. He said it was a matter of pride for Himachal that Prime Minister had chosen Shimla as the venue for celebrating the eighth anniversary of the NDA regime. Every Himachali takes pride in the fact that the hill state is the second home of Prime Minister, who is always keen on visiting Himachal.

Jamwal said there would be a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in Shimla as there will be three entry points from upper Shimla, Solan-Sirmaur side and Lower Himachal.

The event is being organised here with an eye on the Assembly elections due later this year. With Himachal being the home state of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, it becomes even more important for the saffron party to register victory and repeat its government. The BJP will virtually kick-start its campaign for the Vidhan Sabha elections with Modi’s rally.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the rally. More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to keep vigil. Adequate parking arrangements are being made and vehicles will be parked at Tutikandi, advanced study centre and Sanjauli as the BJP has set a target of 50,000 people for the rally.

The BJP has planned several events to be presided over by the Prime Minister in the run up to the Assembly elections to encash on his charisma to woo the voters. After the May 31 visit, Modi will arrive at Chamba on June 16 and will address the Chief Secretaries conference being held at Dharamsala on June 17. He will stay at the night at Dharamsala.