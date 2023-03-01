BJP Legislature Party meeting tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 28

A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held in Shimla on March 2. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the meeting.

Rakesh Jamwal, MLA from Sundernagar, said today that the meeting would be held at Willy Park, Circuit House, Shimla, at 6 pm on March 2. “There will be a detailed discussion in the meeting on the upcoming Budget Session.”