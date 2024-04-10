BJP lodges plaint against HP CM Sukhvinder Sukhu for remarks targeting Devender Bhutto

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

The BJP today lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his alleged “Bhutto ko kutto” remark against Devender Bhutto, BJP candidate from the Kutlehar Assembly constituency, during his public speech.

Bhutto is one of the six former Congress MLAs who were disqualified from the Assembly and they later joined the BJP.

In the complaint, the BJP has said that the Chief Minister openly said “Bhutto ko kutto (beat up Bhutto)” while addressing a public gathering on April 6. “This statement is highly offensive. It not only shows a complete disregard for basic human dignity, but also has the potential to create an atmosphere of anarchy and unrest in the state,” the BJP said in its complaint.

The BJP further said that the language used by the CM sent out a wrong message to the people. “It promotes a culture of hatred, division and intolerance among the citizens, which is detrimental to the democratic values that our country stands for,” the BJP said.

Demanding an immediate and strict action against Sukhu, the BJP said such behaviour was not only an infringement of the model code of conduct, but it also undermined the democratic process by inciting violence and animosity among citizens.

“We request your office to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action, ensuring that such incidents are not repeated and necessary steps are taken to prevent any further deterioration of the peaceful atmosphere in the state,” the BJP said.

