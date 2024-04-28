BJP lying about not opposing ‘pyari behna’ scheme, says Jagat Singh Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has accused the BJP of lying about not opposing the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Mahila Samman Nidhi and said it was doing so to save itself from the curse of the women of the state.

While addressing the mediapersons during a press conference here today, Negi said former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with other BJP leaders met the Chief Electoral Officer and pressurised him to stop the process of filling of forms of the said scheme.

The minister said the state government had launched this scheme to provide Rs 1,500 to women in the first phase in Kaza in February. “When the state government clarified its position in this regard to the Election Commission, the commission gave permission to the state government to continue with the process of filling of forms. Therefore, all eligible women of the state can fill and submit their forms to the welfare officer,” he said.

Hitting out at BJP for misleading the people about Congress manifesto and taxes, Negi said “The Congress government never imposed any unauthorised tax on the people and BJP leaders are making unsuccessful attempts to mislead the people,” said Negi.

He said the inheritance tax was repealed in 1985 because the income from this tax was less and the expenditure was more. “In 2016, the BJP government at the Centre repealed the wealth tax and property tax to benefit the rich.

Accusing BJP of lowering the level of politics, Negi said the state BJP leaders had embarrassed the state through dirty politics and now they would have to suffer the consequences in the elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Indira Gandhi #Shimla