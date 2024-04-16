Manifesto has several schemes for poor, farmers: Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal said people have full faith in the leadership and guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s election manifesto is aimed at welfare of the poor and developnt.

Addressing a press conference here today, Bindal said the manifesto had several schemes for the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth and women. “People have faith in the guarantees given by Prime Minister Modi as the promises he made in 2019 have been fulfilled, which included abrogation of Article 370, 33 per cent reservation for women, construction of the ram temple at Ayodhya, free ration for 80 crore people and bringing 25 crore above the poverty line,” he said.

Bindal said the 10-year UPA rule was marred by one scam after the other. “Between 2012 and 2024, the Modi regime has given good governable, corruption free and digital India. Direct benefit to the consumers, especially the poor and farmers, have been ensured” he said.

“India’s economy has come up from 11th to fifth position. This has resulted in infrastructure development, increase in productivity, expansion of railways, airports and roads,” said Bindal. It is states like Himachal which will benefit immensely from expansion of roads and railways, he added.

He said Rs 2000 crore had been spent on setting up of AIIMS, IIIT and three medical colleges. “The focus of the Central government now is on promotion of tourism, which again will go a long way in strengthening the economy,” he said. Bindal said the Vishwakarma project would increase the number of skilled trades to strengthen the economic status of the lower income group. He said various health schemes like Ayushman had helped the poor people get free treatment.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Rajeev Bindal #Shimla