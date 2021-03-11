BJP may bet on 50% new faces in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, August 9

The BJP may bet on 50 per cent new faces in the Shimla parliamentary constituency in the state Assembly elections slated for year end. The BJP is analysing weak and strong seats in the state with “winnability” as the main parameter.

The chances of giving ticket to new faces or alternate candidates in seven to 10 of 17 Assembly seats in the Shimla parliamentary constituency are high, says an insider. He adds that the BJP core committee meeting will discuss the matter.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won three of the seven seats in Shimla district, three of five seats in Sirmaur and two out of five seats in Solan district. The BJP lost the Jubbal and Kotkhai Assembly byelections and the Congress won the seat.

So far, all three ministers from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, namely Suresh Bhardwaj, Rajiv Saizal and Sukhram Chowdhary are reportedly not under the radar. The party is looking for new faces in Shimla (Rural), Theog, Arki, Solan, Jubbal Kotkhai and a few other segments, sources say.

The winnability of candidates would be the main criteria for allotment of tickets and the final call would be taken by the Centre, said BJP president Suresh Kashyap. He added that media surveys had projected the BJP to win the elections.

The Centre has sought reports from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP president Suresh Kashyap about the mass reach of leaders.

The BJP is betting on giving the tribal status to the Hatti community, expecting that this will help in winning all five Assembly seats in Sirmaur district. However, the move can boomerang as other tribes will also demand the same status and start an agitation in several seats.

#Shimla