BJP misleading Himachal govt staff on OPS: Rajeev Shukla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Rajeev Shukla, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress in-charge for Himachal, today said that sensing its imminent defeat in the forthcoming Assembly elections, the BJP was trying to mislead government employees on the issue of old pension scheme (OPS).

Shukla, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Congress was all set to form next government. “The BJP has already lost half the battle; there are 21 party rebels in the fray who will damage its poll prospects,” he added.

He said that the BJP had sensed that it was fighting a losing battle. He added that the Congress was committed to implementing the OPS in the very first Cabinet meeting after assuming power.

Shukla said that the Jai Ram Thakur government did not accede to the employees’ demand for the OPS implementation before the elections but now the BJP was trying to mislead them.

He said if voted to power, the Congress would fulfil all guarantees, including employment generation, Rs 1,500 grant to all women and OPS implementation.