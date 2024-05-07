‘BJP misleading people on apple import duty’

Shimla, May 6
HPCC vice-president Naresh Chauhan today slammed the BJP leaders for “tarnishing the reputation of the state with unfounded claims”.
At a press conference here today, he slammed BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for making “misleading statements” on the import duty on apple. Responding to Lekhi’s assertion that it was the Congress that fixed the import duty at 50 per cent, Chauhan accused the BJP of reducing the import duty on apple (Washington apple) from 75 per cent to 50 per cent. “Contrary to the demand of apple growers to raise the duty to 100 per cent, the BJP reduced it to 50 per cent. The low import duty has led to massive losses to apple growers,” said Chauhan.
While accusing the Centre of hurting the interest of the apple growers, Chauhan said the state government had ensured the sale of apple by weight and the introduction of universal carton for packing the fruit.
Chauhan also questioned Lekhi on her comments about the availability of electricity in the villages of the state. “The BJP leader said that electricity in places like Naldehra, Kufri and Chharabra was provided after the Modi government came to power. Even the remote and tribal areas in the state got electricity decades back. There’s no village in the state without electricity,” he said.
