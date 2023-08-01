BJP misleading people on social media: Sukhu

Shimla, July 31
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today accused the BJP of misusing its social media handle to mislead people by projecting a distorted picture.
Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons here, said the BJP’s social media handle had tried to paint a different picture than the reality. “The BJP is lying and doing politics through its social media handle as part of conspiracy to hit out at the government,” he added.
He said, “I have learnt only from the BJP’s social media handle about people throwing their apple produce into a nullah.” Sukhu was reacting to a video going viral where people can be seen emptying apple crates into a nullah while citing the closure of roads as the reason for dumping apple, which according to them was rotting.
“The Revenue Minister is personally monitoring the situation. The problem is that in some areas the entire road has washed away so the consent of the landowner in the adjoining area will have to be sought before reconstructing the road,” said Sukhu.
