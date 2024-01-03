Hamirpur: BJP misleading people with Viksit Yatra, says MLA

Hamirpur, January 2
BJP leaders are misleading people through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, said Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while addressing a gathering at Loharli village in the constituency, near here, yesterday.
He said that the BJP leaders were trying to garner votes in the name of Lord Ram temple in the coming Lok Sabha elections. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year and houses to every family by 2022 but neither of the promise had been fulfilled.
Lakhanpal said that the country was reeling under inflation, unemployment, poor economy and poor development. He added that BJP leaders were trying to divert the attention of people from core issues and dividing the country on the lines of religion and regionalism.
Earlier, the MLA gave away awards to meritorious students at the annual function of Government Senior Secondary School, Loharli. He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was working to improve educational standards in government schools. He added that the government had planned to open 100 model schools and one boarding school in every constituency of the state. The Chief Minister had announced a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...