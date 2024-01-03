Hamirpur: BJP misleading people with Viksit Yatra, says MLA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 2

BJP leaders are misleading people through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, said Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while addressing a gathering at Loharli village in the constituency, near here, yesterday.

He said that the BJP leaders were trying to garner votes in the name of Lord Ram temple in the coming Lok Sabha elections. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year and houses to every family by 2022 but neither of the promise had been fulfilled.

Lakhanpal said that the country was reeling under inflation, unemployment, poor economy and poor development. He added that BJP leaders were trying to divert the attention of people from core issues and dividing the country on the lines of religion and regionalism.

Earlier, the MLA gave away awards to meritorious students at the annual function of Government Senior Secondary School, Loharli. He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was working to improve educational standards in government schools. He added that the government had planned to open 100 model schools and one boarding school in every constituency of the state. The Chief Minister had announced a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #BJP #Hamirpur