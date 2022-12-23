BJP MLAs to meet on Dec 25, discuss denotification

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 22

A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held here on December 25 to discuss the issue of denotification of institutions opened by the Jai Ram Thakur government.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said that a virtual meeting with all 68 party candidates for the Assembly elections was held today. “The issue of the Congress regime denotifying institutions opened by our government, as part of political vendetta, was also discussed at the meeting,” he said. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur attended the meeting.

Kashyap said eight BJP blocks submitted memorandums to deputy commissioners regarding denotification of institutions. He added, “In the coming days, the BJP will intensify its stir against such a politically-motivated move at the block level across the state.”

He said, “The MLAs will first take part in the ‘Mann ki Baat’ and later the legislature party meeting will be held.”

Thakur said that the action of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government was surprising. “It is our responsibility to stand up to the challenge. My regime had made these announcements and also provided budget for them,” he added.

#BJP #jai ram thakur #Shimla