BJP: Modi promoted handicrafts globally

Dharamsala, May 15

Rajiv Bhardwaj, BJP candidate from the Kangra seat, today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the country to new heights. “India has got a new identity at the international level. India’s relations with other countries have improved under Modi’s leadership,” he added.

Bhardwaj, while addressing an election rally, said, “The handloom and handicraft diplomacy of the Prime Minister has helped promote the traditional crafts and arts of India. The rich tradition of our country is embodied in handloom and handicrafts. About 31.44 lakh families are engaged in the handloom sector, according to the 2019-20 All-India Handloom census.”

He added, “The Prime Minister promotes vocal for local and has become an ambassador of Indian handicrafts by gifting products prepared by local artisans. This not only showcases the skills of handicrafts men but also empowers them, establishing a powerful tool for the promotion of Indian handlooms and handicrafts across the world.”

Bhardwaj said, “In 2022, G-7 leaders were gifted black earthenware, pink meenakari brooches and head painted tea sets of Nizamabad, Varanasi and Bulandshahr. In 2023, G-20 leaders were gifted pashmina stoles produced in Kashmir, Assam and Tamil Nadu, muga silk stoles, kanjivaram stoles and paper mache boxes. The US President and the First Lady were gifted a 7.5 carat green diamond and carved sandalwood box. The same year, the French President was gifted a sandalwood sitar and Pochampalli ikkat.

Popularised Himachali cap In 2022, the Presidents of European nations were presented with Dhokra boats, Koftgiri art, Kutchi embroidery from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Prime Minister also wore and popularised Himachali cap on international platforms. — Rajiv Bhardwaj, BJP candidate

