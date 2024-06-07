BJP MP gives victory credit to workers

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 6

Celebrations erupted in Sarahan on Thursday as BJP leader Suresh Kashyap returned home in Pachhad after securing the second consecutive term as Member of Parliament (MP) from the Shimla parliamentary constituency. A grand ‘Vijay Rally’ was organised to mark the occasion, with hundreds of jubilant supporters in attendance.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, MP Kashyap expressed his gratitude to the voters for their overwhelming support. He attributed the victory to the efforts and unity of the party workers across all 17 Assembly constituencies within the Shimla parliamentary seat.

“The workers ensured a good lead for the BJP in all 17 Assembly constituencies of the Shimla parliamentary segment. It has become possible due to the hard work of party workers,” Kashyap said. He defeated Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri by a margin of 91,451 votes.

Kashyap secured 5,19,748 votes, while Sultanpuri bagged 4,28,297 votes in the General Election.

Extending his thanks to Narendra Modi, Kashyap said the Prime Minister’s massive rally in Sirmaur district had a great impact on the election outcome.

He also acknowledged the contributions of other senior party leaders who held rallies within the Shimla parliamentary constituency, bolstering the BJP’s campaign.

“This victory is not just mine but a testament to the dedication and unity of our party workers. Their relentless efforts have made this success possible,” Kashyap added.

