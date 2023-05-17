BJP notice to Darang ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

The BJP today issued a notice to Jawahar Thakur, former legislator from Drang in Mandi district, to clarify his position with regard to his remarks holding the previous Jai Ram Thakur government and the state leadership responsible for the party’s defeat in the last Assembly elections and the four byelections in 2021.

Rakesh Jamwal, BJP general secretary and in-charge of the Mandi Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, issued the notice, asking Jawahar Thakur to file his reply within a week. If he failed to file a reply within the stipulated time, disciplinary action would be taken against him.

“Your remarks, which have appeared in many newspapers and on social media, have caused damage to the party and is a serious act of indiscipline,” the notice read.