BJP only choice in Himachal: Jitendra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today that Himachal would play a significant role in ‘Bharat Nirman’. He added that the BJP was the only choice in the state for all-round development.

Jitendra, while addressing mediapersons here, said that schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat took time to gain pace in Himachal under the Congress rule. He appealed to people to vote for the BJP to be part of the development journey.

The Union Minister said that if the Congress was so serious about the old pension scheme (OPS), why the previous Virbhadra Singh government did not implement it. Moreover, the Virbhadra Singh government had abolished the OPS in 2004 but now the Congress was raising the issue to get political mileage in the elections.