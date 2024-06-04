BJP optimistic of winning all seats, says Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 3

State BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal today said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the nation is making strides in development.

Expressing optimism of BJP faring well in the election results, he said, “There are four Lok Sabha elections and six byelections in Himachal Pradesh and the BJP is going to win all of them. Public mood is in favour of Modi.”

Bindal said the GDP growth figures in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 show strong momentum in our economy, which is going to accelerate further. “Thanks to the hardworking people of the country, the growth rate in 2023-24 has been 8.2 per cent. This growth also exemplifies why India remains the fastest growing major global economy. This is just a trailer of the upcoming developments in the country,” he remarked.

The figures released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation are higher than the estimates of agencies like IMF and World Bank.

“The economic data for the financial year 2023-24 and January-March, 2024, quarter released by the government on Friday confirms the PM’s claim that the foundation of the economy is strong. India’s economic growth rate in the last financial year was 8.2 per cent, compared to the seven per cent in 2022-23. The growth rate in January-March, 2024, has been 7.8 per cent, compared to the 6.2 per cent recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year,” he said.

