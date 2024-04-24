BJP poised to secure win on all four Lok Sabha seats, says Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 23

Leader of opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday claimed that BJP would not only sweep all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal but also form government in the state by winning the Vidhan Sabha by-elections.

“The BJP-led NDA government will once again take the reins at the Centre, surpassing the 400-seat mark in the elections. In Himachal, BJP candidates are poised to secure victory on all four Lok Sabha seats,” said Thakur addressing a Panna Pramukh Sammelan at Chamba.

Thakur stated that history would be made in the state as well with the BJP returning to the power within 15 months after winning the by-elections. He expressed skepticism about the Congress party’s chances, suggesting the grand old party would lose all the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“We don’t get involved in calculations of winning and losing but the Congress is a messed up party and results of the Rajya Sabha elections held recently substantiate this fact,” said Thakur.

The former CM also stepped up offensive on the Congress government over law and order situation, citing recent instances of violence and crime that have shocked the state.

He said that brutal attack on a young woman at Palampur bus stand in broad day light, murder of a woman at Sullah, murder right in front of the police reporting room in Shimla and firing incidents at Baddi and Kinnaur illustrate the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Congress has prioritised the security of its own legislators over the safety of the public.

Jai Ram alleged that Sukhu government had neglected the concerns of the people and had resorted to suspending BJP legislators in an attempt to save its own skin.

Accusing the Congress party of engaging in political manoeuvers, Thakur said that 15 BJP legislators were suspended from the Assembly under a conspiracy to pass the budget and save the government from collapse.

Blaming the Congress for Chamba district still being one of the most backward districts, Thakur said that when in power BJP made concerted efforts to uplift the region through special development initiatives. Thakur cited the declaration of Chamba as a ‘aspirational district’ under a special plan was aimed at eradicating backwardness as evidence of BJP’s commitment to the district’s progress.

Addressing the media persons on the sidelines of the Panna Pramukh Sammelan, Thakur reiterated that Congress government would collapse. “We are not toppling the government, but it would fall under its own weight,” he stated. Thakur mocked the Congress for not finding the candidates for two Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha seats.

