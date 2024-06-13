BJP prepares plan for three Assembly bypolls on July 10

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 12

The BJP core group today deliberated on the upcoming Assembly byelections in Hamirpur, Dehra and Nalagarh for which polling will be held on July 10.

Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, former minister and MP Anurag Thakur, BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, former state president Satpal Singh Satti, MLAs and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

It is a foregone conclusion that BJP would give ticket to the three Independent MLAs – Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) who had resigned from the Assembly and joined BJP on March 23. However, a final decision on ticket allotment would be made by the BJP high command.

The core group also discussed the issues which could have led to the defeat of the party candidates and former Congress MLAs in the four Assembly bypolls.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal today appointed the in-charge, co-incharge, convener and co-convener for the three Assembly bypolls. Former minister and MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary will be in-charge for Nalagarh Assembly constituency, Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar will be coordinator, former minister Rajiv Saizal co-incharge and Chopal MLA Balbir Verma will be co-convener.

The in-charge for Dehra Assembly constituency will be former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar, co-incharge will be former minister and MLA Bikram Thakur, convener will be chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal and co-convener will be party vice-president and MLA Pawan Kajal.

The in-charge for Hamirpur Assembly constituency will be Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, co-in-charge will be MLA Trilok Jamwal, convener will be state general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma and co-convener will be MLA Dilip Thakur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur #Nalagarh #Shimla