BJP president JP Nadda inaugurates party office in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, October 2

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday inaugurated the BJP’s Una district office building at Lalsingi village near Una city.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar, among others, were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said 512 party offices were planned to be constructed in the country, of which 235 were dedicated to the party workers, while work on another 155 was in progress.

He said that in Himachal Pradesh, 17 party offices would be set up, of which the first was inaugurated on Sunday.

Nadda said party workers were the backbone of the BJP and expressed hope that the new office would further strengthen the party organisation in Una.

