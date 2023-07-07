BJP president should desist from telling lies, says Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 6

“JP Nadda, BJP national president, should desist from telling lies in public on the medical college issue,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while talking to media on the sidelines of the inauguration function of mini secretariat at Nadaun near here today. The Chief Minister was replying to claims made by BJP national president on establishment of medical collage at Hamirpur.

Sukhu said that the medical college here was cleared on March 3, 2014 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. He said that he himself handed over the sanction letter to the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur. He said that Virbhadra Singh had appreciated his efforts to get the medical college for Hamirpur.

He added that Rs 289 crore were sanctioned for this medical college by UPA government while the successive BJP governments only created hurdles in the early establishment of the college. Recently, he had approved additional Rs 55 crore for the college and earlier Rs 110 crore were sanctioned for this college.

Replying to a question, Sukhu said that he had raised the issue of state’s share in Chandigarh and even senior BJP Leader Shanta Kumar had appreciated it. He said that apart from share in Chandigarh his government is also in process of acquiring control of power houses that are due for transfer to the state. He said that people of the state had paid hugely for these power projects and now it is time to get their legitimate dues.

Speaking on the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, he said that the commission had become den of corruption during the tenure of the BJP government and question papers were sold. He said that government was concerned about the future of the youth and results of the exams conducted were being declared in a phased manner.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the building of mini secretariat at Nadaun built at a cost of Rs 12.3 crore.

