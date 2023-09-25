BJP protest near Himachal’s Vidhan Sabha turns unruly in Shimla

Shimla, September 25
The BJP’s gherao of the Vidhan Sabha turned unruly when a large number of its workers and leaders tried to breach the barriers put up by the police at Chaura Maidan, less than a kilometre away from the Vidhan Sabha.
The agitated workers, comprising both men and women, pushed against the barriers, trying to bring down the barricades and march to the Vidhan Sabha.
A woman police personnel sustained a minor injury while trying to control and push back the agitated crowd.
The BJP had called for a protest and the gherao of Vidhan Sabha on the last day of the Monsoon Session over the 10 guarantees given by the Congress to the electorate ahead of the elections last year.
