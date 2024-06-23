 BJP protests against firing on its activist in Bilaspur, says govt shielding accused : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • BJP protests against firing on its activist in Bilaspur, says govt shielding accused

BJP protests against firing on its activist in Bilaspur, says govt shielding accused

BJP protests against firing on its activist in Bilaspur, says govt shielding accused

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur with ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur and BJP workers during a protest in Bilaspur on Saturday.



PTI

Bilaspur, June 22

The BJP organised a massive rally here today against firing on a party activist outside a local court in Bilaspur on Thursday last. A man allegedly involved in an attack on a former MLA was shot at.

Two persons riding a motorbike had opened fire at Saurabh Patyal, one of the 13 persons facing trial in the case of the alleged attack on Congress leader Bamber Thakur, a former MLA from the Bilaspur Assembly seat. Bamber was allegedly attacked on February 23 this year.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal took a dig at the Congress government for allegedly sheltering the mafia, murderers and drug peddlers. He said that the law and order situation had worsened in all districts of the state. He added that more than 300 murders and over 2,000 drug cases had come to light in Sirmaur, Solan, Kangra and Nalagarh so far.

He said that bullets were fired outside a local court and the public was feeling unsafe but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government had not paid attention to the incident and under such circumstances, it had no right to stay in power. “When the king of the state itself starts giving protection to the sinners, the destruction of the state is certain,” he added.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the rally, said that the people of Devbhoomi Himachal had not even imagined that something like this would happen. “We have heard about such incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh but now we are witnessing such incidents in Himachal, which is unfortunate,” he added.

Thakur said that the BJP’s agitation would not stop until a proper investigation was done and the accused was caught. “The Chief Minister is asking for votes and bullets are being fired in Bilaspur. The accused is absconding and efforts are being made to hush up the matter,” he alleged.

He said that they were protesting peacefully while the accused were taking part in a rally carrying the Congress’ flag. “This clearly shows that the accused of the firing incident are getting protection. The names of Bamber Thakur and his son are directly linked to this incident but the administration is not doing anything,” he added.

Thakur said that the government had set new records in theft and robbery cases. “Our phones are on surveillance, each MLA of the Congress has got two security guards, a cantonment has been set up outside the houses of ministers...,” he added.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the Congress used money power but could not win the Lok Sabha elections. “You will be surprised to know that our Bilaspur MLA had already informed the administration about the incident but it did nothing. The complicity of the administration is clearly visible in this incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bamber Thakur also took out a rally against BJP MLA from Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal. He accused Jamwal and other BJP leaders of hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

