BJP protests Dhankhar’s mimicry

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 22

The BJP, led by former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, yesterday staged a dharna outside the DC’s office here, against the insult of Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President, by opposition MPs.

“The opposition MPs used a bad language against Dhankhar. It was not the insult of the Vice-President but of Parliament and the Constitution,” said Bhardwaj.

#BJP #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Shimla