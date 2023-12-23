BJP protests Dhankhar’s mimicry

Shimla, December 22
The BJP, led by former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, yesterday staged a dharna outside the DC’s office here, against the insult of Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President, by opposition MPs.
“The opposition MPs used a bad language against Dhankhar. It was not the insult of the Vice-President but of Parliament and the Constitution,” said Bhardwaj.
