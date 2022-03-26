BJP ready for SMC, Assembly poll: Saudan

Shimla, March 25
The BJP had discussed the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly and Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections at the meetings held in four Lok Sabha constituencies from March 21 to 24.
BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh today apprised Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur about the deliberations and said that the party was fully geared up for the SMC and Assembly elections and would register a record victory. Valuable feedback was received at the meetings, which would form the basis of the poll strategy, he added.—
