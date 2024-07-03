Nalagarh: BJP rebel Harpreet Saini may make going tough for party nominee KL Thakur

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 2

BJP rebel Harpreet Saini can make the going tough for the party candidate as he is finding support from a section harbouring animosity against KL Thakur.

KL Thakur had contested the last Assembly elections as an Independent candidate after the BJP denied him ticket. He won the election by defeating BJP candidate Lakhwinder Rana. Since then Rana does not see eye to eye with KL Thakur.

He also has his own pockets of influence and can play spoilsport for the BJP

Rana is not contesting the Assembly byelection this time. He had contested as an Independent candidate as well as on the ticket of both Congress and BJP in the past elections. If KL Thakur loses the bypoll, Rana may once again think of securing the BJP ticket for the next Assembly elections.

After KL Thakur was granted the BJP ticket, Rana had beens feeling ignored in the party though he is a spokesperson. He had openly aired his grievance before senior BJP leaders after KL Thakur was granted the party ticket. His animosity could cost KL Thakur dear as the latter was finding it difficult to explain why he had resigned as an independent despite receiving overwhelming support from the voters in 2022.

Saini has found support from this disgruntled faction of the BJP. He also has his own pockets of influence. Being the nephew of a popular MLA HN Saini, who was known for social services, Harpreet could play spoilsport for the BJP.

Though he would also dent a section of the Congress votes, political observers feel his presence was more damaging for the BJP.

Old rivals were pitted against each other in the form of KL Thakur from the BJP and Hardeep Bawa from the Congress. Bawa is seeking votes on the plea that he should be given one chance to represent the constituency as before him both KL Thakur and Lakhwinder Rana have been granted that opportunity.

Though the BJP has stationed a posse of nearly 135 leaders comprising former MLAs, ministers as well as a former Chief Minister at Nalagarh their connect with the masses is limited.

