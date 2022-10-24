BJP rebels may play spoilsport on 10 seats in Mandi & Kullu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 23

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur faces a challenging task to retain BJP’s seven seats in Mandi and three seats in Kullu districts in view of stiff revolt from rebels.

In the last elections, the BJP had won nine seats of the 10 in Mandi district, while the Congress had failed to win even a single seat. In Kullu district, the BJP had won three seats, while Congress won only one seat.

After the allocation of ticket, the BJP is facing revolt within the party in the districts where four rebels have filed nominations as Independent to challenge the decision of the party.

These rebels are Praveen Sharma, former secretary and media in charge of the BJP, from Mandi Sadar, Abhishek Thakur, son of former minister and senior BJP leader Roop Singh Thakur, from Sundernagar, Gyan Chauhan from Nachan and Hiteshwar Singh, the son of senior BJP leader Maheshwar Singh, from Banjar. They have filed their nominations.

BJP MLA from Anni Kishori Lal and BJP state vice-president from Kullu Ram Singh have also threatened to file nomination papers on October 25.

Apart from this, there is a strong revolt by party workers against the BJP candidates at Dharampur, Karsog, Jogindernagar and Darang constituencies in Mandi district, which may have an adverse impact on the prospects of BJP candidates.

From Dharampur, Vandna Thakur, daughter of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur has opposed the allocation of ticket to her brother, BJP candidate Rajat Thakur. At Karsog, supporters of BJP MLA Hira Lal have criticised the decision of the party high command to give ticket to a new candidate. Supporters of former minister and senior BJP leader Gulab Singh Thakur are disappointed in Jogindernagar as the party has given ticket to sitting MLA Prakash Rana, who won the last election as an Independent, and in Darang, supporters of BJP MLA Jawahar Thakur are angry after the BJP has given ticket to Puran Chand Thakur. During nomination of Puran Chand Thakur, BJP MLA Jawahar Thakur was absent in the BJP rally at Darang

The Chief Minister and other leaders are perplexed after facing revolt. The infighting has come to the forefront.

According to political analysts, infighting will affect the prospects of the candidates, if the leadership fails to pacify them. However, it will be cleared on October 29 whether these rebels will stay in the fray or withdraw their names.

