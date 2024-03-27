BJP resorting to unfair means to grab power: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading and said that people would teach the party a lesson on June 1 for introducing the politics of “Ayaa-Ram Gaya Ram” in Himachal.

Talking to media persons on the occasion of his 60th birthday today, Sukhu said the politics of Aya Ram- Gaya Ram was alien to Himachal but the credit for bringing this wrong culture in Himachal went to BJP. “It is more than evident that the BJP enticed the six Congress MLAs and the people of Himachal who do not relish such politics will teach them a lesson on June 1 in the by-polls,” he said. He urged the Opposition to not murder democracy in Himachal as was evident by the manner in which the six Congress rebels have been kept out of the state.

He lamented that the BJP, which failed to get power through ballot, was now resorting to unfair means to get grab power and bring about the fall of the Congress regime who had been given mandate by the pe

Sukhu said today on his birthday his commitment was to make Himachal self-reliant and most prosperous state of the country by 2027.

Meanwhile, a large number of people, including Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, ministers, MLAs, Congress office bearers, party workers and officers turned up at Oak Over, the official residence of the CM, to greet him.

