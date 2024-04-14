BJP reviewing candidates as it fears defeat, claims Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar

Hamirpur, April 13
Fearing the defeat of its candidates in the Vidhan Sabha bypolls, the BJP had started reconsidering the candidatures of candidates and could change some or all of them. This was claimed by Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar here today.
He said former CM Jai Ram Thakur chaired a review meeting in Una after the BJP rally at Gandhi Chowk here on April 11. All three leaders, including MLA Ashish Sharma, Rajinder Rana and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, the BJP candidates from Sujanpur and Barsar constituencies, respectively, were told by the BJP high command to show their strength during the rally, but the meek response shocked everyone, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first