BJP-ruled MC has failed Shimla residents: CPM

Shimla, February 22
The CPM, Shimla, has accused the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of failure to bring new projects for the city and not completing the projects initiated by the precious civic body.
“The CPM would start an agitation against the anti-people policies of the BJP government and the MC and would present people-friendly policies ahead of the MC and Assembly elections,” said SPM leader Sanjay Chauhan.
Chauhan, also a former Mayor, said the previous MC brought several projects, including Smart City project worth Rs 2,906 crore, World Bank-funded Shimla Drinking Water and Sewerage Project, AMRUT scheme (Rs 243 crore), Tutilkandi- Mall Road ropeway scheme (Rs 200 crore). —
