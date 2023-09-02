BJP seeks Mayor’s apology for ‘misconduct’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 1

Local BJP leaders and municipal councillors have submitted a memorandum to the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Bhupender Attri, seeking a public apology from Mayor Surender Chauhan for his “inappropriate behaviour” with Krishna Nagar councillor Bittu Panna in the last monthly House.

The Mayor and the councillor had a heated exchange during the proceedings of the House. The BJP leaders said that the councillor is a Dalit leader and the inappropriate language used against him could attract action under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

They said that the work to clean slaughterhouses, which had collapsed and several sheep, goats and poultry were buried under their debris, should be speeded up to check the spread of diseases in the area. They added that entire Krishna Nagar should be cleaned and sanitised.

