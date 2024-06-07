BJP seeks strict action in Kangana Ranaut slapping case

Shimla, June 6
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur here today reacted to the newly elected MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut being allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security staff at Shaheed Bhagat Singh airport, Chandigarh, and demanded strict legal action in ths case.
In a statement issued by Thakur, he said this incident was unfortunate. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who contested election against Kangana from Mandi, in a Facebook post also termed the incident unfortunate and said that there were other and polite ways to express grievance, if any.
