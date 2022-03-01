BJP sets ball rolling for Shimla MC poll

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, February 28

Panna committees (one worker for 15 voters), constituted at the booth level, will play a significant role in the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) poll. Door-to-door campaigning is vital and the BJP will retain its hold on the civic body, said BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon.

The BJP had constituted three-member panna committees. These had already been formed at 90 per cent booths in the state.

The party had set the ball rolling for the SMC poll and former BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and MLA Rajiv Bindal would be the in charge of the poll while political advisers to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Mahinder Dharmani and Bihari Lal Sharma would be the co-incharge.

Meetings with workers of all wards would be held and in charge of all 41 wards be announced soon.

Asked about a change in the Cabinet after the polls in five states, Tandon said discussions were on and the changes would be aimed at rejuvenation of the party for the 2022 Assembly poll. The party had shared its feedback on issues and expectations of the public with the government.

The direct benefit of government schemes to public, transparency and addressing major issues by the Centre, besides the honest image of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, development works and accessibility would help the BJP repeat the performance in the Assembly poll, he said.