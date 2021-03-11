BJP sets target to mobilise 15,000 for PM Modi's rally in Shimla on May 31

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

The BJP organisational district Shimla has been given a target of mobilising 15,000 people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shimla on May 31, said party general secretary Trilok Jamwal here yesterday.

He said Shimla (Urban) and (Rural) and Kasumpti units had been given the target of bringing 5,000 persons each. He added that BJP workers would visit every household to invite people to the rally to be held on The Ridge. The BJP flag would be installed on the houses of the party workers.

