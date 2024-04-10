BJP ship is set to sink: Theog MLA Rathore

Shimla, April 9
Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore today said the BJP’s ship was about to sink under the weight of its lies, deceit and the increasing number of outsiders. “People are fed up with the false promises of the BJP and have understood their tactics. The crowd on the BJP’s ship is increasing, and the ship is about to sink,” he said. Taking a dig at the leaders joining the BJP, Rathore said, “When the ship will start sinking, the people who have come from the outside will be thrown out,” he said.
Attacking the BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, Rathore asked why the BJP was not talking about issues like unemployment and inflation during poll campaigning. “Every citizen of the country is struggling with the problem of inflation and unemployment, but the BJP can’t see these issues,” he said, adding that the BJP had not fulfilled its promises made way back in 2014.
Rathore accused the Central Government and the Prime Minister of deceiving the people of the state on the issue of apple growers. “The Prime Minister made several promises to the apple growers while seeking their votes during the elections, but none of those promises have been fulfilled,” said Rathore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons