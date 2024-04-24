BJP shouldn’t politicise Palampur attack: Sanjay Awasthy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Expressing grief over the Palampur incident, wherein a youth attacked a young girl with a sickle and left her fighting for life, state Congress working president Sanjay Awasthy said the BJP should not politicise the issue.

“The police have caught the accused and he will be given strict punishment as per the law. The BJP should not connect the incident to the law and order situation in the state as they have been doing in their rallies,” said Awasthy.

Awasthy said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had already announced that the government would bear the entire treatment expense of the injured girl, who is recuperating at the PGI, Chandigarh. “Such incidents are very painful, and there should be no politics on such incidents,” he said.

The Congress working president further said the BJP did not have any issue to fight the elections, and was hence playing with people’s emotions. “The BJP tried to carry out ‘Operation Lotus’ in the state and failed miserably. It has revealed the real character of the party to the people of the state,” he said.

Awasthy said following the failed conspiracy, the BJP has gone on to the back foot.

The Congress, he said, would win all four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly seats as well.

