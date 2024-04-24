Dharamsala: BJP slams govt over wheat flour shortage in Public Distribution Supply shops

Dharamsala, April 23
The non-availability of wheat flour in Public Distribution Supply (PDS) shops in many areas of Kangra district has become an election issue. BJP leaders have targeted the Congress government for failing to provide wheat flour in PDS shops.
District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, Kangra, Purshotam Singh says that the shortage has been caused due to a snag in the mill that was supplying wheat flour to PDS shops in Kangra. “The problem has been sorted out and supplies will normalise soon,” he said.
