BJP sounds poll bugle, CM confident of win

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 24

The BJP kick-started its election campaign by organising the Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally at the Paddal ground here today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the rally virtually, promised to give more representation to the youth in the party as well as create job opportunities. He asked young voters to support the BJP.

BJP suppoerters participate in the Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally. Tribune photo: Jai Kumar

Folk artistes play instruments during the rally in Mandi on Saturday.Tribune photo: Jai Kumar

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of the state were waiting to welcome the Prime Minister at ‘Chhoti Kashi’ but his visit was cancelled due to bad weather. He assured the Prime Minister that the “Mission Repeat” in Himachal would be successful with the support of youth power.

He expressed gratitude to the PM and the Union Government for according in-principle approval to a bulk drug pharma park in the state. He said that the drug park would prove to be a game changer for Himachal.

Thakur said, “We are fortunate that the PM has always been considerate towards the developmental demands of the state. The people of the state also have a special bonding with the PM and this is our biggest asset. The PM has also sanctioned a medical devices park, which will boost the economy of the state and also generate gainful employment opportunities for thousands of youth.”

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap thanked the youth for making the rally a mega success. BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said that the youth had the capacity to bring a quality change in society. State BJYM president Amit Thakur also thanked the youth for making the rally a grand success.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, national vice-president of the BJP Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Cabinet ministers, MLAs, chairmen and vice-chairmen of boards and corporations attended it.