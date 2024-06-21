BJP spoiled political culture, introduced horse-trading: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 20

Former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur or Prem Kumar Dhumal were not behind the Operation Lotus in the state, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while interacting with mediapersons here today. He alleged that the operation was planned and executed by BJP national president JP Nadda to assume power in the state.

Dharmani said that the BJP had spoiled the rich political culture of the state by introducing the wrong practice of horse-trading. He added that the three former Independent MLAs fell prey to the nefarious designs of the BJP. If they had to support the BJP, they could have done it without resigning from the Vidhan Sabha. It was the political immaturity of the MLAs that made them contest the byelection.

Dharmani said that Ashish Sharma was sent to the Vidhan Sabha by the people of the constituency with a thumping victory. He got more than the total number of votes of Congress and BJP candidates but he disregarded the mandate given to him. Ashish was now again running to seek favour for the same post that was given to him 16 months ago by people. “He will not be able to face the voters he had betrayed,” Dharmani said.

Suresh Kumar, Bhoranj MLA, said this Assembly byelection would be between honest and dishonest, credible and discredited and on the issues of development.

Chander Shekher, Dharampur MLA, said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had restored the dignity of the district. In one and a half year of his regime, the Chief Minister had started various development works in the district like the construction of a bus stand, medical college and a cancer hospital, etc.

