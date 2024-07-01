BJP spreading wrong info on Congress govt in state: Ministers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh Friday slammed BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, for constantly spreading misinformation about the stability of the Congress government.

“It seems the BJP leaders are not able to digest their defeat in the recent Assembly bypoll held in the state and were hence levelling false and misleading accusations against the Congress government,” the ministers said.

In a joint press statement, the duo took a jibe at Thakur for daydreaming about forming a BJP government in the state and becoming Chief Minister, forgetting the strong mandate people had given to the Congress. They said that the Congress winning four of six Assembly byelections recently showed the growing popularity of the government among the people.

“We are confident of victory in the upcoming bypoll in the three constituencies, which will increase the strength of our MLAs in the Assembly to 41,” said the ministers. “Thakur is misleading the public with claims that 15 Congress MLAs were in touch with him. The claim is baseless and merely a propaganda,” they claimed.

