BJP Himachal state executive meeting at Hamirpur on June 6-7

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

The state executive meeting of the BJP would be held at Hamirpur on June 6 and 7 , said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

He said that the party would then organise a Tridev Sammelan consisting of 6500 Tridevs per parliamentary constituency and ‘panna sammalan’ which will be attended by national leaders.

We are united, heading towards victory “Our party is united and we are heading towards victory,” said Suresh Kashyap

He was replying to a question regarding discontent among some BJP leaders, who were either unhappy about the sitting arrangement during PM’s rally or felt sidelined

Some had become vocal about the discomfort while some took to social media to give vent to their emotions

Tridev means three persons per booth including booth president, booth palak and booth agent.

Detailing the programmes run by state BJP like ‘Himachal ki shaan, samridh kisan’, ‘Shashkt naari sashakt Himachal’, ‘SC varg ka samman har varg ka kalyan’, ‘Janjati kalyan janjatiya utthan’ run by Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Schedule Caste Morcha and ST Morcha, respectively, Kashyap said the party would connect with the beneficiaries of all government schemes during the door-to-door campaign till June 15.

Addressing the media persons here today, Kashyap said that BJYM will also organise ‘garjana rally’ soon in Kangra. The party would also felicitate Corona warriors in the coming days.

Earlier, speaking at the Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan organised by the state Mahila Morcha, he said that women play a vital role in the formation of a government. A book on the BJP government was also released by the morcha.