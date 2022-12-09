 BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh

However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency

BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur. File photo



PTI

Shimla, December 9

The BJP, which won 25 seats in the Himachal Pradesh elections, suffered a setback in the assembly segments falling under Shimla, Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies in the hill state.

However, the party put up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The results of the November 12 assembly elections were declared on Thursday.

The promise of restoration of the old pension scheme proved to be a shot in the arm for the Congress, while the issues of apple-growers marred the BJP's prospects on about 20 seats.

The voters were upset over the rising unemployment and inflation and there was a strong anti-incumbency against the government, political observers said.

"Restoration of the old pension scheme is the major demand of employees. Besides, people are feeling the pinch of rising prices of commodities," said a political science professor of Himachal Pradesh University who did not wish to be named.

The popularity of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur helped the BJP sail through assembly segments in Mandi constituency. The Congress, which won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat last year, was in for a jolt here and could secure only five out of the 17 seats.

The 17 assembly segments under Mandi parliamentary constituency are Rampur (SC), Kinnaur (ST), Lahaul and Spiti (ST), Bharmor (ST), Manali, Kullu, Banjjar, Anni (SC), Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan, (SC), Seraj, Drang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh (SC) and Sarkaghat.

Unemployment, inflation, poor governance, and train service to Hamirpur from Una were the major issues in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

The people were also unhappy as Hamirpur was not given representation in the cabinet and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was sidelined. This cost the BJP heavily and the Congress and Independents won 13 out of the 17 assembly seats in this parliamentary segment.

The assembly seats falling under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency are Dharampur, Dehra, Jwalamukhi, Bhoranj (SC), Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni (SC), Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Devi and Jandutta (SC).

In Kangra parliamentary constituency, missing contact with the masses and ignoring the Brahmins, who constitute 20-21 per cent of the voters in the region, in ticket allocation did not go down well with the voters.

With 17 assembly seats, Kangra is the deciding factor in Himachal elections and the people were angry as development work was centred in Mandi district. The Congress and the BJP got 11 and six seats respectively in this parliamentary segment.

Kangra Lok Sabha constituency comprises Churah (SC), Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat, Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jwali, Jaswan-Pragpur, Jaisingpur, Sulah, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamsala, Palampur and Baijnath (SC) assembly segments.

The BJP was virtually washed out in Shimla parliamentary constituency and could win only three seats while the Congress registered victory in 13 seats and an Independent won in one seat.

The constituency comprises Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan (SC), Kasauli (SC), Pachhad (SC), Nahan, Sri Renukaji,(SC), Paonta, Shillai, Chopal, Theog, Kusumpti, Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural), Jubbal-Kotkhai and Rohroo (SC) assembly seats where 100 per cent import duty on apple and increase in production cost with 18 per cent GST on packaging material were major poll issues.

#BJP #Hamirpur #Kangra #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

2
Trending

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes 'love of her life', sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

3
Himachal

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

4
Punjab

Watch: This 'chaat wali' from Punjab is going viral for her epic 'sardar ji' style

5
World

Pakistani passport ranks 4th lowest in world, find out which country's ranks most powerful

6
Nation

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

7
Punjab

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

8
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

9
Nation

Supreme Court takes exception to govt functionaries' statement on judicial appointments, NJAC

10
Nation

Gujarat poll results: BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja jumps ahead to 1st spot after trailing in initial trends

Don't Miss

View All
Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

Top News

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla on Friday

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today

The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP received 1.10pc

Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent

Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...

BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal

BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh

However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...

Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing

Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing

The 28-year-old is in judicial custody


Cities

View All

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody

Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Spa owner booked, manager held for operating sans licence in Amritsar

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on Patiala ki Rao rivulet mess

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing

Sikhs have lost faith in BJP: DSGMC ex-chief

Olympian Sushil’s 2 aides arrested in murder case

Fake currency racket busted, two arrested

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

Help end water crisis: Balbir Singh Seechewal

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat