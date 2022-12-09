BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Shimla, December 9

The BJP, which won 25 seats in the Himachal Pradesh elections, suffered a setback in the assembly segments falling under Shimla, Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies in the hill state.

However, the party put up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The results of the November 12 assembly elections were declared on Thursday.

The promise of restoration of the old pension scheme proved to be a shot in the arm for the Congress, while the issues of apple-growers marred the BJP's prospects on about 20 seats.

The voters were upset over the rising unemployment and inflation and there was a strong anti-incumbency against the government, political observers said.

"Restoration of the old pension scheme is the major demand of employees. Besides, people are feeling the pinch of rising prices of commodities," said a political science professor of Himachal Pradesh University who did not wish to be named.

The popularity of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur helped the BJP sail through assembly segments in Mandi constituency. The Congress, which won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat last year, was in for a jolt here and could secure only five out of the 17 seats.

The 17 assembly segments under Mandi parliamentary constituency are Rampur (SC), Kinnaur (ST), Lahaul and Spiti (ST), Bharmor (ST), Manali, Kullu, Banjjar, Anni (SC), Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan, (SC), Seraj, Drang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh (SC) and Sarkaghat.

Unemployment, inflation, poor governance, and train service to Hamirpur from Una were the major issues in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

The people were also unhappy as Hamirpur was not given representation in the cabinet and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was sidelined. This cost the BJP heavily and the Congress and Independents won 13 out of the 17 assembly seats in this parliamentary segment.

The assembly seats falling under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency are Dharampur, Dehra, Jwalamukhi, Bhoranj (SC), Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni (SC), Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Devi and Jandutta (SC).

In Kangra parliamentary constituency, missing contact with the masses and ignoring the Brahmins, who constitute 20-21 per cent of the voters in the region, in ticket allocation did not go down well with the voters.

With 17 assembly seats, Kangra is the deciding factor in Himachal elections and the people were angry as development work was centred in Mandi district. The Congress and the BJP got 11 and six seats respectively in this parliamentary segment.

Kangra Lok Sabha constituency comprises Churah (SC), Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat, Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jwali, Jaswan-Pragpur, Jaisingpur, Sulah, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamsala, Palampur and Baijnath (SC) assembly segments.

The BJP was virtually washed out in Shimla parliamentary constituency and could win only three seats while the Congress registered victory in 13 seats and an Independent won in one seat.

The constituency comprises Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan (SC), Kasauli (SC), Pachhad (SC), Nahan, Sri Renukaji,(SC), Paonta, Shillai, Chopal, Theog, Kusumpti, Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural), Jubbal-Kotkhai and Rohroo (SC) assembly seats where 100 per cent import duty on apple and increase in production cost with 18 per cent GST on packaging material were major poll issues.

