BJP takes out victory march in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The BJP supporters today took out a march here to celebrate the party’s victory in Assembly elections in four out of five states.

Addressing the media person, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the victory in UP would be replicated in Himachal and Gujarat and Narendra Modi would once again become the Prime Minister in 2024. The poll result had proven that people voted for government which works for their welfare.

“Where is Congress in Himachal?” he questioned, and said the Congress leaders were wishing to become chief minister but the party was nowhere to be seen. The BJP workers raised slogans of ‘Modi Ji ko Jai Shree Ram’ as they walked through the busy market area. —