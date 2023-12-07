BJP to hold protest against govt in Kangra on Dec 18

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 6

Former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and in-charge of Kangra-Chamba for the BJP, Vipin Singh Parmar, in a press release issued here, said a mass movement would be launched in Kangra against the Congress government as it was riding on false guarantees in the entire state.

The Congress government has completely failed on public standards and once again an attempt was being made to cheat the general public by organising a state-level rally. Parmar said the government had failed on every front. Himcare scheme, a major milestone in the health system of the state, had been put in limbo, he added.

“The government, which is crying about shortage of budget for every development work, has now planned to make excuses in big programmes to mislead the public. The BJP will hold a protest in Kangra on December 18, which will bring out anger of people against the Congress,” he said.

In the political history of the state, the first year of any government had not been as negative as that of the present government.

Parmar said in the name of guarantees, the Congress cheated the people of the state by false promise of giving one lakh government jobs and employment to five lakh unemployed youth, and the guarantee of giving Rs 1,500 per month to 22 lakh women.

#BJP #Chamba #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #Vipin Singh Parmar