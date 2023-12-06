BJP to observe Congress govt’s 1st anniv as Virodh Diwas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 5

The BJP in Himachal will observe December 11, the first anniversary of the Congress regime, as Virodh Diwas by holding protest rallies at all district headquarters to highlight the failures of the Congress regime.

In a statement issued here today, Bindal said the failures of the government would be exposed as protest rallies would be held across the state on December 11 barring Mandi and Kangra where the rallies will be held on December 12. “People are disenchanted with the Congress regime as the state government is only concerned about accommodating their supporters by giving them political appointments,” he remarked.

Terming the one-year Congress rule as total failure, Bindal said the Congress regime had cheated the people by seeking votes on the guarantees like Rs 1,500 monthly grant to women, 300 units free power, five lakh jobs and purchase of cow dung and milk but had not honoured them even after one year.

“Himachal lagged in development works in the last one year. The only achievement of the government is ordering closure of 1,500 institutions opened by the previous BJP regime on the demand of people,” he said.

Bindal said in the last one year law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. There was rise in crime against women. “The rising drug addiction among youth and their deaths is a cause of major concern,” he remarked.

