BJP transformed industrial landscape of state: Anurag

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 5

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said BJP’s double engine government had set the tone of industrial revolution in Himachal with a central industrial package having been granted by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the tenure of Chief Minister PK Dhumal in December 2002.

“This led to setting up of thousands of industries in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) where lakhs of people have been employed,” said Anurag while addressing a gathering under the banner of the Hamirpur Sansadiya Kshetra Kalyan Sabha at Baddi today.

“A medical device park and a bulk drug park were also granted to Himachal by the BJP’s Central government. The party also shares the credit of rail and road expansion in the state,” stated Thakur.

Attacking the Congress, the Union Minister said they had always been anti-ST, SC and OBC. “They have snatched the reservation from our SC, ST and OBC brothers and sisters and given it to Muslims. The Congress should clarify whether it is going to snatch the status of SC, ST and OBC in its governments? In the survey that the Congress talks about, will they snatch women’s money also? Will they give an affidavit on all these points?” asked Anurag.

Exposing the ‘anti-development stance’ of the Congress, he said: “When Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power in Haryana, he had flatly refused to build a road connecting the Baddi industrial belt. He tried to put a spoke in the wheel of industrial development of Himachal which is lamentable.”

Striking a chord with masses he said: “Thousands of youth from our Hamirpur parliamentary constituency have been employed in the BBN belt. I invite all my brothers and sisters to ensure their participation in the great festival of democracy on June 1.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Solan