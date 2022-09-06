BJP trying to divert attention from inflation, says Himachal Congress spokesperson Rajeev Kimta

Kullu, September 5
Replying to Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami’s claim that only the BJP had taken decisions for uplifting women, Congress state spokesperson Rajeev Kimta, in a press release, said the ruling party was raising these issues to divert attention of public from rising inflation and unemployment.
He said 50 per cent of the reservation in the panchayati raj institutions and pension facilities to women were initiated in the state during the Congress regime.
Kimta said that four women had been state unit president of the Congress, including Pratibha Singh, Vidya Stokes and Viplove Thakur.
He said, “Goswami should tell how many women have been president of the state unit
of her party.”
He said the first woman Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi, was from the Congress and the party had also supported the first woman President Pratibha Patil.
BJP leaders talked about women empowerment but the public was aware of the facts, the Congress state spokesperson added.
